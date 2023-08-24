Patients Express Frustration Over Repeated Appointment Delays with Doctors at EFSTH

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A group of over a dozen patients and their companions, many of whom are victims of severe road traffic accidents, have voiced their strong dissatisfaction with the consistent and unexplained postponement of their appointments with doctors at the Paediatric Emergency Unit of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The Fatu Network interviewed several patients and their companions on August 24, 2023. They were observed waiting in long queues in the rain, displaying evident frustration as they anxiously anticipated their medical checkups with doctors.

Modou Alieu Jallow, a patient with physical challenges from Latria village, shared his distress, revealing that his appointments have been rescheduled repeatedly for over four months without any prior notice.

“For almost four months, I’ve been coming here for appointments, only to have them rescheduled every time. I’ve never actually met a doctor. Although I was asked to return today (August 24th), I am once again leaving without any doctor’s consultation,” he lamented, expressing his agony at not receiving medical attention despite his pain.

Jallow further added, “We’re often told that the doctor(s) didn’t show up, or that they can only attend to a limited number of twenty people.”

Sukai Senghore, a 49-year-old resident of Barra in Lower Nuimi, expressed her frustration with the situation. She shared that she consistently travels to Banjul early in the morning for her appointments, only to return home without actually meeting with a doctor.

“I’m spending money on transportation and gaining nothing in return. Sometimes, I struggle to afford the fare to make it to my appointments,” she sorrowfully remarked.

Meanwhile, Awa Cham, a woman in her late 50s from Sukuta, recounted her experience of being in a serious accident. Despite her situation, she has been unable to secure a doctor’s appointment and receive the necessary treatment.

“It’s extremely difficult to come here repeatedly and go home without receiving the treatment we need. We’re suffering, and I appeal to the government for assistance,” she pleaded.

Bubacarr Jawo, another patient in his early 40s residing in Kombo Sinchu Alhagie, shared his recent disappointing encounter. He arrived at the hospital at 6 AM and, after nearly ten hours, was informed that he wouldn’t be able to see a doctor.

“This is beyond frustrating. It’s not the first time this has happened—every time we come for appointments, they get rescheduled without any explanation. I was told the doctor is absent due to heavy rainfall, but I cannot confirm this. I had hopes of seeing a doctor today, but unfortunately, I now have to wait another week or two with my current health condition,” he recounted.

The Fatou Network conducted an on-site investigation within the hospital premises and observed the anxious faces of damp and weary patients and their companions waiting eagerly to meet with doctors.

An anonymous physically challenged patient expressed, “This situation is completely unacceptable and reflects poorly on the governance. We shouldn’t have to leave our homes for appointments only to be turned away without seeing a doctor. It’s disheartening to be treated this way. If you ask anyone around, you’ll find that their responses are equally displeased. Doctors shouldn’t give us appointments if they’re unable to address our needs in a timely manner.”

The anonymous source urged the health ministry to take action in addressing this ongoing issue in public hospitals. Despite efforts to seek official comments on these allegations, no response has been obtained thus far.