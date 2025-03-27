Thursday, March 27, 2025

Over 3.4 Million Worshipers Gathered for Laylat Al-Qadr Prayers, Says Inside the Haramain

53
- Advertisement -

Muslims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for overnight prayers to mark Laylat Al-Qadr. Dua was offered by Sheikh Sudais at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah and by Sheikh Budair at Masjid Al Nabawi in Madinah.

Inside the Haramain, a platform that provides updates on the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al Haram) and the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid Al Nabawi), reported that “the total number of worshipers and Umrah performers in Masjid Al Haram reached more than 3.4 million on the 27th night of Ramadan.” This marks a new record for the number of worshipers during this significant time.

Previous article
Tribute to Fafa E. M’bai: A Legal Luminary and National Treasure
Next article
Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Pays Tribute to His Close Ally, Cheikh Khoureychi Ba

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik