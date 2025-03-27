Over 3.4 Million Worshipers Gathered for Laylat Al-Qadr Prayers, Says Inside the Haramain

- Advertisement -

Muslims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for overnight prayers to mark Laylat Al-Qadr. Dua was offered by Sheikh Sudais at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah and by Sheikh Budair at Masjid Al Nabawi in Madinah.

Inside the Haramain, a platform that provides updates on the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al Haram) and the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid Al Nabawi), reported that “the total number of worshipers and Umrah performers in Masjid Al Haram reached more than 3.4 million on the 27th night of Ramadan.” This marks a new record for the number of worshipers during this significant time.