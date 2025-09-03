Over 20 Underprivileged UTG Students Secure Scholarships Through Donation

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Over 20 students at the University of The Gambia (UTG) are set to benefit from a 40% tuition scholarship following a D250,000 donation by Gambian philanthropist Nenneh Chei Yassin Secka.

The support was handed over to the University of The Gambia Students’ Union (UTGSU) on Thursday, 1st September 2025, during a brief ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Muhammed Gallan, President of the 23rd UTGSU, expressed gratitude to Secka for what he described as a life-changing intervention.

“What she’s doing today is going to go a long way to supporting more than 20 students of The Gambia with their scholarship package. As a union, we see it as our responsibility to support students, knowing that the majority come from underprivileged families. This year, our intention is to support over 100 students with 40% scholarships. We have done our part and will continue, and we hope more partners will learn from the generous actions of Nenneh Chei Yassin and come forward to support UTG students,” Gallan said.

On her part, Nenneh Chei Yassin Secka, who recently returned to The Gambia after decades in the United States, stressed the transformative power of education. She recalled how her father, and later herself, broke the cycle of poverty through education.

“Education is the only tool that transforms lives and eradicates poverty. It’s the one thing you can do for yourself that no one can take away from you,” Secka noted.

She further highlighted that her support for UTG students is only the beginning of a broader mission to transform lives and build resilient communities.

“This year it’s D250,000, but I have a bigger number in mind for next year. Because there are some things that only money can fix, I want to make a difference. I feel this generation has been left behind and unheard. I hope to be a voice that forces people to pay attention to the social issues affecting us as a culture,” she added.

The intervention comes at a time when many Gambian students face difficulties in financing their higher education, with the UTGSU vowing to expand scholarship opportunities for underprivileged students in the coming academic year.