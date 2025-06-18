Darboe Announces Presidential Candidacy While Calling for UDP Unity

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Ousainou Darboe has announced his intention to seek the party’s presidential nomination for 2026 while issuing a public call for unity following days of internal recriminations that have exposed deep divisions within the opposition party.

In a statement released today, Darboe acknowledged that “the last few days have not been our best in the all-important arena of living and demonstrating unity of purpose within our party,” referring to public disputes between party members and supporters that have drawn national attention.

The party leader expressed understanding for supporters who have been “saddened, disappointed and in some instances upset” by the public infighting, which has involved party leaders “in varying degrees and manners.”

Darboe emphasized that the UDP’s three-decade history and foundation built on “the sacrifices of martyrs” demands higher standards from all members. He stressed that “the burden of responsibility rests on the shoulders of every member of the United Democratic Party starting from me to the newest person to join our ranks.”

The statement comes amid escalating tensions between supporters of Darboe and Kanifing Municipality Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, creating what Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has described as two camps within the party: “the Darboe and Bensouda camps.” Recent public disputes have involved other party figures including Brikama Area Council Chairman Yankuba Darboe, who told Mengbe Kereng TV: “Any day they tell me that has changed and it is now Talib, I will find my way somewhere else.”

“Our party is big, it is growing and it is diverse. We are all one family in a big tent with room for every member and supporter,” Ousainou Darboe said, attempting to address concerns about internal divisions.

The UDP leader warned that internal conflicts could undermine the party’s prospects, stating: “Disunity whatever the underlying reasoning one may proffer is a losing proposition for all concerned. It must therefore be avoided at all costs.”

He acknowledged that disagreement and ambition within party ranks are “normal” and “healthy,” but cautioned against allowing these natural political dynamics to fracture party unity.

Darboe also pointed to external opponents who “would want to see our unity and diversity fractured not because they offer better alternatives” but to “seek vindication in our disunity and the potential for failure that it entails.”

Most notably, Darboe formally announced his presidential ambitions, stating: “I intend to put forward my candidature for the Party’s flag bearer position.” This declaration comes as the party grapples with ongoing divisions over leadership succession, with disagreements centering on whether the veteran leader should continue as the party’s presidential candidate or step aside for younger leadership, particularly Bensouda.

He emphasized that the UDP will follow “its stipulated rules for the selection of a flag bearer” and promised to run “a robust, facts-based and issues–focused campaign” if selected to challenge what he described as “the corrupt and insensitive NPP government.”

The statement described the upcoming elections as “a defining moment for The Gambia” and positioned the UDP and its potential allies as “the only choice” to replace the current administration.

Darboe concluded with specific instructions to party members: “Do not be distracted, respect all Gambians, do not fan polarisation of any sort and do not pit one member against another.”

The unity call represents Darboe’s attempt to contain the internal divisions that political analysts have warned could weaken the UDP’s appeal among undecided voters crucial to challenging President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party in 2026.

Whether this public appeal will successfully heal the rift between different factions within the UDP remains to be seen as the party navigates the delicate balance between managing internal ambitions and presenting a united front to voters.