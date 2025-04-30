“Our Goal Is to Sit with Barrow and Diomaye” — Yankuba Darboe on Kombo-Foni Mayors’ Push for Cross-Border Dialogue

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Brikama Area Council Chairman Yankuba Darboe has announced plans to initiate high-level discussions with President Adama Barrow and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to address critical challenges facing the Kombo/Foni Mayors’ Association—an initiative established to promote grassroots diplomacy and cross-border collaboration between The Gambia and Senegal.

The association, which was created to foster peacebuilding, cooperation, and dialogue on development issues in border communities, convened its fourth meeting in Bwiam. Speaking at the event, Chairman Darboe told The Fatu Network that engaging the two heads of state is key to ensuring the association achieves its objectives.

“Our main goal is to sit down with President Barrow and also meet President Diomaye Faye. The challenges we face are not mine alone, but shared by the mayors of Foni and Kombo. We want both leaders to understand our issues and help us find solutions,” he said.

Darboe acknowledged that the association is still in its early stages and has yet to implement significant initiatives. However, he outlined some of their plans, including the organisation of cross-border trade fairs and environmental efforts such as tree planting.

“We plan to host border trade fairs, such as ‘Lumos’, between the two countries. On the environmental side, we’ve already taken steps in tree planting. Our first initiative started in Jululung, and we followed up in The Gambia, where we were able to acquire a large number of seedlings—something that would have otherwise been costly for the council,” he explained.

The chairman emphasized the need for political will from both governments to address ongoing cross-border challenges and to create an enabling environment for trade and cooperation.

“We have sister organisations, like the Senegalo-Gambian Association, and we’re also looking to collaborate with the Gambia and Senegalese Chambers of Commerce. Through joint efforts, we hope to engage the relevant authorities to ease trade between our communities. This type of trade directly benefits local governments, as taxes and dues are paid on both sides of the border,” he added.

Alfusainey Jammeh, Mayor of Jinnack in Senegal’s Département de Bignona, expressed optimism that such diplomatic efforts could revive the association’s relevance and pave the way for stronger sub-regional cooperation.

He also called for unity and reconciliation, especially in light of the historical tensions linked to the Casamance conflict.

“Let us work together in solidarity and harmony. Let us build a legacy that our children and future generations will benefit from,” he urged.

As the Kombo/Foni Mayors’ Association positions itself as a key platform for cross-border engagement, the commitment from local leaders such as Chairman Darboe and Mayor Jammeh reflects a growing momentum toward peace, development, and regional integration. With planned engagements at the presidential level, stakeholders are hopeful that this dialogue will mark a turning point in addressing community needs and strengthening bilateral ties.