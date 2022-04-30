Organization of Islamic Cooperation Condemns Blast Targeting Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan

- Advertisement -

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in the strongest terms the powerful explosion on Friday 29th April 2022, targeting the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Western Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city.

The blast is reported to have torn through the mosque as worshippers gathered after Friday prayers for a special Ramadan congregation, reportedly killing and wounding scores of people.

- Advertisement -

“The despicable attack marks yet another carnage in a string of attacks on Afghan civilians in the holy month of Ramadan and just days before the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. These repeated and indiscriminate attacks reflect the unabated volatility of the security situation in Afghanistan” the OIC said in a press statement.

The OIC reiterates that it stands in unwavering solidarity with Afghanistan and its long-suffering people and wishes to express its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.