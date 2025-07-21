Only Fully Registered Members Eligible for 2025 GPU Journalism Awards, Union Says

- Advertisement -

Written by: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) Awards Committee has unveiled plans for the 2025 National Journalism Awards, announcing that eligibility will be limited to registered members who have fully paid their dues. Non-members and members with outstanding payments will be excluded from consideration.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday at a local hotel in Kololi, GPU President Isatou Keita said the decision is intended to strengthen the union by promoting active membership. “This year, we will only accept award submissions from individuals who are registered and fully paid members of the GPU,” she declared.

Now in its tenth year, the GPU National Journalism Awards is considered one of the most prestigious events in the country’s media landscape. It brings together journalists, government officials, civil society organisations, activists, and other stakeholders to celebrate excellence in journalism. To mark the 10-year milestone, this year’s edition will consider stories published between January 2024 and July 2025.

Therest Gomez, Vice Chairperson of the Awards Committee, emphasised that the awards are not just about recognition but about inspiring journalistic excellence across the country. “Don’t be in despair and don’t lose hope,” she told reporters, underscoring the committee’s commitment to a merit-based selection process. She added that promotional articles, newsletters, and similar submissions will not be accepted, and noted that qualified judges have been identified to lead the evaluation process.

The awards cover fifteen core categories, with two additional special awards, bringing the total to seventeen. These include Business and Finance, Sports, Environment, Investigative, Health and Medical, Women’s, Children’s, Tourism, Culture, Arts and Entertainment, Agriculture, Politics, Human Rights, Legal Affairs, Photojournalism, Security, and Tax Reporting.

Ms Gomez encouraged eligible journalists to submit their work once the official call for submissions is made. Meanwhile, the union has urged all journalists who are not registered or who have pending dues to regularise their status before submissions open to ensure their eligibility.

The Awards Committee also addressed concerns raised by journalists during the press conference, including issues related to the inclusion of camera operators, the application process, eligibility requirements, and story submissions.