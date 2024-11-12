One Purpose Charity Foundation Perseveres in Support of Vulnerable Gambians Despite Financial Constraints

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

One Purpose Charity Foundation, a non-profit organization founded on May 19, 2022, is committed to providing essential support to vulnerable communities across The Gambia. Despite financial hurdles, the foundation continues to spearhead projects aimed at aiding the needy, with a mission to expand its impact through local and international partnerships.

One Purpose Charity Foundation was established to aid the less fortunate in The Gambia. In a short time, the organization has launched several impactful projects but faces significant financial challenges that hamper its efforts. Fatima M. Idiareh, Vice President of One Purpose Charity Foundation, noted that while dedicated members of the organization work tirelessly to fulfill their mission, financial resources remain a primary obstacle.

The foundation’s current projects encompass both major and minor initiatives. Among their ongoing smaller projects is a mosque-cleaning campaign, which began in October 2024. This initiative started at Brikama Masjid and continued to Farato, focusing on larger mosques along the highway, with plans to expand further into areas such as Lamin. This effort reflects the foundation’s commitment to supporting and enhancing community spaces.

In addition to the mosque-cleaning initiative, One Purpose Charity Foundation has undertaken several major projects to provide aid to the community. These projects include:

Ramadan Packages for families in need,

Mosque Renovations to improve worship spaces,

Hospital Visits with donations of fruits and food items, scheduled for December 1, 2024,

Market Visits to assist women vendors with supplies like aprons,

Garden Visits supporting female gardeners with tools and manure,

Support for Orphans and Madrasa Students by providing school supplies, and

Water Aid Projects, particularly in provincial areas.

Reflecting on the foundation’s efforts, Idiareh shared that the Ramadan package and mosque-cleaning projects left a significant impact on the community. She emphasized that these initiatives reflect the foundation’s dedication to serving vulnerable populations despite limited resources.

A key priority for the organization is partnering with media houses to increase its visibility and reach potential donors. By sharing its story with a wider audience, the foundation hopes to attract additional support and resources to sustain and expand its projects.

Looking to the future, Idiareh expressed a vision for One Purpose Charity Foundation to “stand firm on its ground” and continue to grow in capacity to assist those in need. As the foundation approaches its upcoming hospital visit project on December 1, the organization remains hopeful about the potential for a positive impact on the community.