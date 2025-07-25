Omar Johm: The Two-Footed Star Who Terrorises Opponents

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Omar Johm is the kind of player who makes you believe in the magic of football. With a ball at his feet, the attacking midfielder glides past defenders with effortless grace, striking with either foot like it’s second nature. His journey from the lively streets of London Corner in Serekunda to becoming the top scorer in Gambia’s Second Division is a story of innate talent, relentless determination, and a community that never stopped cheering him on.

Growing up in London Corner, football was everywhere for Johm. “It’s always been around me, from playing mini target goals on the streets, to school teams, to nawettan,” he says with a grin. “It’s part of who I am.” The neighbourhood saw something special in him early on. “They believed in me before I fully believed in myself,” he admits, their support pushing him to train harder and dream bigger.

Beating the Odds

The road wasn’t easy. Like many kids in The Gambia, Johm faced pushback from his family, who wanted him to focus on school rather than football. Add to that the lack of proper football pitches, boots, or even kits, and you get a sense of the grind. “We made it work with what we had,” he says, his voice steady with pride. Discipline kept him going, and eventually, his family came around, outfitting him with boots, covering the cost of gym sessions, and showing up to cheer at his games.

Stealing the Show at Gambia Ports Authority

Johm’s big break came with Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), where he went from warming the bench to running the show. In the 2023/24 season, he bagged 13 goals and was named player of the year. This season, he outdid himself, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 7 assists in 29 matches, even with a CHAN call-up and a training stint in Turkey pulling him away for five games. “I just try to do the extra work. I train more, rest well, and trust in Allah,” he tells The Fatu Network, quick to share credit with his coaches and teammates.

Fans call him the “conductor of the orchestra,” a nickname that makes him laugh. “That’s too kind,” he chuckles. His secret weapon is being two-footed. “I can play left, right, or through the middle. It keeps defenders guessing,” he explains. Coach Baboucarr Coker’s sharp eye for detail has been a game-changer, too. “He’s one of the best in the country,” Johm says. “Every day with him feels like school.”

Moments That Define a Season

Some games leave a lasting impression, and for Johm, scoring against Wallidan was one of those moments. “They’re a big club with history,” he notes. “To score against them felt like we were on the right track.” His goals helped GPA clinch the Second Division title, earning promotion to the top flight after three long years. “It was a blessing,” he says. “We set that goal from the start, and it was all about teamwork.” He gives a shout-out to teammates like Ansumana Jawara, who provided 11 assists, and Abdallalah Jatta, who had 13, both of whom set him up time and again.

Bouncing Back Stronger

Setbacks have only made Johm tougher. Being the only second-division player called up for the CHAN team was a huge honour, even if he didn’t make the final 18. “I was fit and ready, but it was still a privilege,” he says, thanking the Gambia Football Federation for the nod. Last season’s heartbreak, missing promotion by a single win, hit hard. “That one really hurt,” he admits. But it lit a fire under GPA. “This season, we didn’t take any chances,” he says. “It made us stronger and more united.”

Dreaming Big

Johm’s got his eyes on the big leagues. Inspired by Vinícius Júnior’s flair and Mohamed Salah’s grit, he wants to play abroad, break records, and lead Gambia to AFCON or even World Cup glory. “I want to help Gambia do big things,” he says, his voice full of fire. As GPA gears up for the First Division, Johm’s already challenging himself to top his own record as the club’s all-time top scorer. “I’m always competing with myself,” he says with a shrug. “Let’s see what Allah has planned.”

Leading by Example

Off the field, Johm’s all about discipline and heart. “Discipline comes before talent or hard work,” he says, and it shows in how tight he is with his teammates. “We’re friends off the pitch, and that makes us better on it.” GPA’s upbeat vibe, thanks to the club’s supportive management, keeps the squad flying high. Before big games, Johm calls his mom for her prayers. “That’s how I find peace,” he says. He sums himself up in three words: “Humble. Focused. Relentless.” His guiding mantra? “Stay disciplined, stay humble.”

Pushing Gambian Football Forward

Johm knows Gambian football has untapped potential. “We need a professional league and better connections with scouts and agents,” he says. “There’s so much talent here, but we’re not always seen.” He wants to inspire the next generation to aim higher than he has. “Gambia’s still young in football,” he says. “There are records waiting to be broken.”

Building a Legacy

Already GPA’s all-time top scorer, Johm’s dreaming of a legacy that lasts. “I want my grandkids to see my name on Wikipedia and say, ‘That’s Grandpa — I’m following his path,’” he says, flashing a smile. As he preps for the First Division, Omar Johm is proof that talent, hard work, and a supportive community can take you far as a two-footed star ready to carve his name into Gambian football history.