Old Yundum NAM, Others Enthusiastic About Coastal Road Construction Progress

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Abdoulie Ceesay, the National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency, and others have expressed enthusiasm regarding the advancements in the Coastal Road construction.

- Advertisement -

Ceesay, who has been a proponent of the road project since his initial parliamentary election, referred to the road as a key project for his constituency.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, the Old Yundum representative emphasised the significance of the road, highlighting that travel has been a challenge for his constituents.

“I am thrilled to convey the immense gratitude of the people in my constituency for the ongoing construction of the coastal road,” he told The Fatu Network.

Ceesay pointed out that the project not only aims to improve connectivity and accessibility for all communities but also represents a major step toward economic development for the district.

- Advertisement -

“This will enhance connectivity for residents of Coastal Road and other areas,” he added.

He further emphasized the positive effects this will have on the local population.

“Previously, if someone fell ill, it was challenging to navigate the road to reach the hospital. We are optimistic that soon accessibility will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Residents along Coastal Road are looking forward to better travel options and the potential for increased transportation, which will also aid local businesses.

- Advertisement -

“Everyone is filled with anticipation for the beneficial effects this project will bring, and we applaud the efforts of HE Adama Barrow in realizing this vision,” Ceesay noted.

Mariama Cham, a vendor on the Coastal Road, is excited about the project.

“This road is going to greatly benefit us,” she stated, adding that it will make business more accessible once completed.

“Previously, drivers were reluctant to come here because the road conditions were very poor,” she said.

Sulayman Jarju, a taxi driver who has been using the road for many years, also mentioned that once finished, the road will help resolve traffic issues.

“Before, I was hesitant to use this road; sometimes passengers would blame us, but we understood the risks involved in transporting them,” he remarked.

He noted that the road was causing more problems for their vehicles than anything else.

“Passengers would come, and if we didn’t take them, some would insult us… if you transport four people from here to Tabokoto, it costs less than D55 dalasis, but the smallest breakdown would set you back about D300 dalasis,” he explained.