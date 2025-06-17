NRA Deputy MD Commended Gambian Contractors for Quality and Innovation in Road Projects

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Deputy Managing Director of the National Roads Authority (NRA), Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, has lauded Gambian contractors for demonstrating impressive innovation, technical know-how, and commitment to quality in the ongoing EPC Lot 1 and Lot 2 projects across the Central and Upper River Regions.

During an inspection tour led by the Minister of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah, Janneh expressed satisfaction with the progress and workmanship displayed by local engineers and contractors on these vital road corridors.

“My impression has been good,” Janneh stated.

“This is a contractor that’s Gambian [and] understands the methods and innovation required for constructing durable roads. From what we are seeing, they are even ahead of schedule, which is impressive.”

He emphasized the importance of delivering not just roads, but quality roads that can serve the country for decades.

“When you look at the quality of work they are doing, it’s commendable. The contractor is ensuring all critical standards are met through rigorous testing. He has also personally assured that Gambians will receive the good and durable roads they deserve,” Janneh noted.

He further disclosed that the contractors are building for longevity, with the roads designed to last at least 20 years. “In addition to the main pavement works, they are also investing in proper drainage systems to protect the roads from erosion and environmental damage, which is critical in this region,” Janneh explained.