Tuesday, June 17, 2025

NRA Deputy MD Commended Gambian Contractors for Quality and Innovation in Road Projects

43
- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Deputy Managing Director of the National Roads Authority (NRA), Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, has lauded Gambian contractors for demonstrating impressive innovation, technical know-how, and commitment to quality in the ongoing EPC Lot 1 and Lot 2 projects across the Central and Upper River Regions.

- Advertisement -

During an inspection tour led by the Minister of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah, Janneh expressed satisfaction with the progress and workmanship displayed by local engineers and contractors on these vital road corridors.

“My impression has been good,” Janneh stated.

“This is a contractor that’s Gambian [and] understands the methods and innovation required for constructing durable roads. From what we are seeing, they are even ahead of schedule, which is impressive.”

He emphasized the importance of delivering not just roads, but quality roads that can serve the country for decades.

- Advertisement -

“When you look at the quality of work they are doing, it’s commendable. The contractor is ensuring all critical standards are met through rigorous testing. He has also personally assured that Gambians will receive the good and durable roads they deserve,” Janneh noted.

He further disclosed that the contractors are building for longevity, with the roads designed to last at least 20 years. “In addition to the main pavement works, they are also investing in proper drainage systems to protect the roads from erosion and environmental damage, which is critical in this region,” Janneh explained.

Previous article
China-Africa Cooperation: Cultivating Hope and Future in The Gambia’s Rice Fields
Next article
The Gambia, Sangomar and The Silence of Woodside: Questions Still Unanswered.

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik