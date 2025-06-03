NPP’s Push for Permanence with Its New Bureau

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The National People’s Party (NPP) recently inaugurated its new headquarters in Bundung, a move party officials described as a major step toward strengthening its institutional foundation. The event brought together supporters and senior officials, with President Barrow using the occasion to highlight the broader significance of the milestone.

“The inauguration of the National People’s Party (NPP) Headquarters in Bundung marked a pivotal moment in transforming NPP into a lasting institution,” Barrow said. “We are consolidating a political organisation that is not centred on any individual or personality but deeply rooted in its membership and the aspirations of the Gambian people.”

He went on to highlight his government’s achievements under NPP leadership, citing the construction of over 1,000 kilometres of roads, the establishment of the largest hospital in Farato, expanded access to electricity and clean water, and the development of thousands of new classrooms and schools.

Describing the headquarters as more than just a physical space, Barrow added: “It is a home for every NPP supporter, a centre for democracy, and a beacon of growth and prosperity for all generations.”