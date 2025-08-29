NPP Mourns Passing of Party President Dembo Byforce Bojang

- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party (NPP) has formally announced the passing of its National President and Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the President, Hon. Alhaji Dembo Byforce Bojang. In a statement released on Friday, the party said Bojang died peacefully at midnight on Thursday, 28th August 2025, at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The NPP described the loss as a major blow to the nation, noting that his public life was “characterised by resilience, dedication, nationalism, patriotism, and selfless service to the people.” The party highlighted his decades of service as a Member of Parliament during both the First and Second Republics, as well as his longstanding involvement in national politics.

At the time of his passing, Bojang held two significant positions: National President of the NPP and Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the President. The party said the announcement was being conveyed to Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow and Cabinet Ministers; National Assembly Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta and members; Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow and the Judiciary; the Secretary to Cabinet and Civil Service; all political parties; as well as the Imam Ratib of Banjul and imams nationwide, together with the Bishop of Banjul and the Christian Council.

President Adama Barrow described the late politician as “a true Muslim, God-fearing and selfless man who devoted his entire life to serving humanity with distinction and humility.” The NPP statement added that he will be remembered as an “erudite politician” known for his truthfulness, unwavering commitment to national duty, and lifelong service to humanity.

Funeral arrangements, according to the party, will be announced in due course.