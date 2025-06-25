North Bank Nutrition Officer Calls for Urgent Action as 17% of Children Under Five Are Stunted

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

The Nutrition Field Officer for the North Bank Region, Gibril Sanneh, has issued a strong call for urgent, multi-sectoral, and sustained action to address the rising malnutrition rates in the region. His remarks come in response to findings from the 2019–2020 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS), which revealed that 17% of children under five in the North Bank Region are stunted—meaning they suffer from low height for their age due to chronic malnutrition.

Speaking to The Fatu Network in a side interview during the ongoing Technical Advisory Committee meeting held at the Governor’s Office and supported by ActionAid The Gambia, Sanneh warned that the region’s nutrition indicators are deteriorating at an alarming rate.

“As the Nutrition Field Officer serving the North Bank Region West, I wish to bring to your attention the ongoing nutritional challenges that continue to affect the health and development of our population—particularly children under five and women of reproductive age,” he said.

According to the DHS 2019–2020, 18% of children under five are stunted nationally, 12% are underweight, and 5% are wasted. Regionally, the North Bank ranks fourth in stunting at 17%, behind CRR North (Kuntaur) at 25%, URR at 21%, and CRR South (Janjangbureh) at 19%.

Data from April and May 2025, collected through the mother-led MUAC program, show that 3,734 boys and 3,851 girls were found to be well-nourished. However, 62 boys and 72 girls were moderately malnourished, while eight children (both boys and girls) were classified as severely malnourished. Additionally, 38 children are currently undergoing treatment for severe acute malnutrition across 21 facilities in North Bank West.

Sanneh emphasized that these figures call for immediate and coordinated interventions. He urged the government and development partners to:

Scale up nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive programs—especially at the community level—including growth monitoring, micronutrient supplementation, and maternal and child health services. Strengthen food systems through the promotion of home gardening, climate-smart agriculture, and food fortification to improve access to nutritious foods. Invest in nutrition education and social and behavior change communication, particularly for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers, and caregivers of young children. Increase funding for nutrition programs to enhance early detection and effective management of malnutrition cases.

While commending the ongoing efforts of the government—through NaNA, the Ministry of Health, local authorities, and development partners including UNICEF, the UN system, the World Bank, and civil society organizations—Sanneh stressed that more must be done to tackle the issue.

He concluded with a call to action:

“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to Zero Hunger and ensure that every child has the right to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”