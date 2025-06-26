North Bank Governor Calls for Change in Government Attitude Towards Punctuality and Commitment

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

The Governor of the North Bank Region, Lamin Saidyhkan, has issued a strong call for an attitudinal shift towards punctuality and accountability among government institutions. His remarks come on the heels of repeated delays and absenteeism by certain departments during the ongoing Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting held in his office in Kerewan.

The meeting, which forms part of the accountability mechanism supported by ActionAid The Gambia through its Local Rights Programme, aims to foster transparency and effective coordination between development partners and regional institutions.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Governor Saidyhkan expressed his disappointment at the poor attendance and late arrival of some institutions, warning that such a trend will no longer be tolerated.

“We need to change our mindset, and it starts with being punctual whether at work or even at home. You have to plan, follow through, and take ownership of your responsibilities. That’s the reason we’re assigned to these positions.

“If you look at the first quarter meeting compared to this one, it was clear they didn’t take the first seriously enough. But we’re in these roles for a reason, and we all have Terms of Reference to fulfill. At the end of the day, you’re expected to deliver. The turnout back then was disappointing, so I decided it was time for a shift in approach—a new system altogether. This time, I made it very clear: the meeting starts at the set time, and even being one minute late means you don’t get in. I enforced that without exception. Military officers showed up late—I sent them back. Staff from the Ministry of Public Service showed up late—I also sent them home for lateness. As governor, I will not compromise on punctuality,” he emphasized.

Governor Saidyhkan emphasized that the time has come for a shift in how institutions approach their responsibilities, especially when it comes to time management and service delivery.

“The time has come for a paradigm shift, especially in terms of executing the duties assigned to each institution. I will not shy away from holding any institution accountable for their irresponsible actions,” he warned.

To ensure compliance and performance, the Governor revealed plans to introduce a monitoring and evaluation mechanism aimed at identifying underperforming institutions and personnel.

“Any government department or staff who consistently fall below the minimum standards will be flagged. Their cases will be forwarded to the central government for appropriate action. My office will not entertain complacency. We have a nation to build, and a people to serve,” he stated.

The governor’s strong stance signals a renewed commitment to public sector efficiency in the North Bank Region, particularly as stakeholders work towards better coordination and service delivery at the grassroots level.