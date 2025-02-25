“No Negotiation”: Exiled Former Jammeh Expels Foni Bintang NAM from APRC Faction Following Election Announcement

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Just a week after declaring his intention to run in the 2026 Presidential Election, exiled former President Yahya Jammeh has announced the immediate expulsion of Hon. Bakary K. Badjie from the APRC faction. In a 16-minute WhatsApp audio message from his location in Equatorial Guinea, Jammeh stated that Badjie’s expulsion takes immediate effect with “no negotiation” as he prepares to contest the presidential election in 2026.

“Effective from February 24, 2025, I declare that Bakary K. Badjie is hereby expelled from the APRC. There is no negotiation regarding this,” he declared, adding that Badjie should not use the party name. Jammeh also called on Gambians to come together and refrain from accusing one another of statements they never made. The exiled former President asserted that he was falsely accused of instructing Baytulai to insult others, a claim he firmly denied.

In the audio, he mentioned that none of the National Assembly members representing the APRC faction were officially informed about Badjie’s decision. “I am aware of many things happening on the ground. I have my ears to the ground. So, if anyone was in contact with him (Bakary K. Badjie), I would know,” he explained. Jammeh continued, “I know that there is a white man who said that Bakary K. Badjie will be the next President of The Gambia. He made this very clear in a video. However, I cannot ask him how that could be possible. I always take my time until the right moment to act,” he narrated.

Moreover, Jammeh stated that he was waiting for Badjie to make his decision to take actions such as expelling him. “I have no solution to this but to expel him from the party,” he stressed.

Jammeh, who governed for 22 years before being defeated by coalition candidate President Adama Barrow in 2016, urged the supporters of the faction he considers the true APRC to unite. “Let us reinforce our unity and attract individuals who are development-oriented and patriotic citizens, not tribalists, to join the party so we can reclaim our country,” he stated.

Jammeh claimed that the nation is deteriorating daily, highlighting the significance of unity in fostering national development while accusing the current government of neglecting critical issues facing the country. “Let us prioritize the interests of our country. Let us reconcile our differences and do not misinterpret my words. All those who joined the 2016 coalition did so with the intention of making Gambians suffer,” he asserted.

“May Allah purify our hearts and let us work for our country. If other nations are progressing, why can’t we?” he added. He also criticized the current education system, labeling it a failure. “The education system was highly effective during my administration, even though other countries were not supporting me, but it functioned well because I placed my trust in Allah,” he concluded.