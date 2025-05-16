NHRC Trains PWD Advisory Council on Disability Rights Monitoring

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

In its efforts to strengthen the National Disability Advisory Council’s institutional capacity to independently monitor the implementation of The Gambia’s disability rights frameworks, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) organised a two-day training course on disability rights monitoring for the council.

The National Disability Advisory Council (NDAC) was established under Section 8 of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2021, to monitor and advise on disability rights implementation in The Gambia in alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

This training is designed to equip the advisory council with the tools and approaches to effectively monitor access and report on the implementation of the CRPD and the national framework.

The Chairperson of the National Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities, Muhammed Krubally, outlined the timeliness of the training and the need to build the capacity of its members.

“Since [the] council has been established pursuant to Section 8 of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021, we have existing members, yet the capacities are lacking to monitor whether our fundamental rights as enshrined in [the] Persons with Disability Act 2021, from its preamble up to the last section (71), [are] effectively undertaken or implemented by the duty bearers and other agencies,” he added.

Krubally continued that the National Disabilities Policy 2022 to 2031 has yet to witness effective implementation despite the UN Convention’s call for state parties to ensure the establishment of national monitoring mechanisms for the implementation of fundamental rights outlined in the convention.

The representative of UNICEF praised the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021, stating that it marks a critical step in the country’s journey toward equality and inclusion while emphasizing that “laws and policies must be translated [into] tangible change in the livelihoods of people, especially persons with disabilities who have long been left on the margin.”

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Ismaila Danso, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, highlighted the timeliness of the training and the fundamental role of the National Disability Advisory Council. He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting and protecting the welfare of persons with disabilities.

He added that “The government has approved the allocation of D4 million for the National Disability Fund, and the Ministry has worked closely with the Federation of Persons with Disability as the umbrella body for all forms of disability in the country. This close collaboration is important to ensure the rights and protection of persons with disability in this country are respected and promoted.”

The training is expected to enhance the council’s ability to monitor, report, and advocate for disability rights implementation in The Gambia.