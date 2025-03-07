NHRC Endorses Mr Abubacarr M. Tambadou’s Candidacy for ICJ Judge

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of The Gambia has expressed its full support for the nomination of Abubacarr M. Tambadou for election as a Judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the term 2027-2036.

- Advertisement -

In a statement on Friday, NHRC said: “The NHRC firmly believes that Mr. Tambadou’s exceptional legal acumen, deep commitment to justice, and extensive experience in international law make him an exceptionally ideal candidate for the ICJ. His presence on the Bench will not only enhance the Court’s standing, credibility, and ability to address critical issues of international law but also reinforce The Gambia’s legacy as a champion of human rights and justice on the global stage.”

The NHRC highlighted Tambadou’s distinguished career and deep commitment to justice, human rights advocacy, and the rule of law and praised his extensive legal career, which spans over two decades.

As the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia (2017-2020), he was instrumental in guiding the country through its post-authoritarian transitional justice process and establishing key institutions such as the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), the Janneh Commission, the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), and the NHRC itself.

The NHRC emphasized Tambadou’s leadership in ensuring that the NHRC’s founding legislation fully aligned with the UN Paris Principles, granting it an independent mandate to promote and protect fundamental human rights with quasi-judicial powers.

- Advertisement -

“These initiatives, which he spearheaded, underscore his deep commitment to justice, transparency, and human rights protection,” the statement reads.

Mr. Tambadou has also made significant contributions on the international stage, including his pivotal role in holding Myanmar accountable for genocide against the Rohingya people. As Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations Against the Rohingya, he successfully encouraged The Gambia to file a lawsuit at the ICJ in 2019 against Myanmar under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

This historic case brought global attention to the plight of the Rohingya and reaffirmed the role of international justice in addressing gross human rights violations.

Currently serving as the Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Mr. Tambadou oversees the legal, administrative, policy, and diplomatic matters of the institution. His extensive experience as an international prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) further underscores his expertise in international criminal law.