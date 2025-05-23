New Study Sheds Light on the Immune Responses to COVID-19 in The Gambia, Offering Insights into Africa’s Lower-Case Numbers

- Advertisement -

A new study published in Nature Communications Medicine Journal has revealed that a significant portion of the Gambian population had already developed strong immune responses to COVID-19 before the arrival of the Delta variant, despite the low number of reported cases in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread illness and disruption worldwide. The study, led by researchers at the Medical Research Council Unit, The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, provides new insights into how African populations responded immunologically to early waves of COVID -19.

Between March and June 2021, researchers collected nasal swabs and blood samples from 349 unvaccinated individuals across 52 households. They measured T cell and antibody responses in the blood and mucosal samples, to better understand how people responded to COVID -19.

The study found that 78% of adults aged 18–49 had evidence of prior infection, compared to just 26% of children under five. This suggests that children were less likely to be infected and may have had different immune responses than adults.

Individuals previously infected with early strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appeared to have immune responses that may have helped protect them from more severe outcomes when newer variants like Delta and Omicron emerged.

Researchers also found that some individuals who did not show detectable COVID-19 antibodies nevertheless had T-cell responses to COVID-19 antigens. This could mean some people were able to fight off the virus without developing the traditional antibody response measured in most tests, or that they had been exposed to related viruses before the pandemic began and had some cross-protective immunity.

“We have few in depth immunity studies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus from African populations, where disease severity was lower compared to HIC for various reasons. Our data show that age and hybrid immune responses are likely to have played a role in protective responses in this community,” said Prof. Beate Kampmann, the study’s Principal Investigator, former Head of the Vaccines and Immunity Theme at MRC Unit, The Gambia and director of the Centre for Global Health at Charité-Universitätsmedizin in Berlin.

“This study offers valuable insight into how different arms of the immune system in our bodies were activated after COVID-19 infection,” said Dr Ya Jankey Jagne (PhD), the lead author of the paper and co-lead of the laboratory team. “Our data reinforce that antibody-based seroprevalence estimates may significantly underestimate true burden of COVID-19. Incorporating T-cell assays provides a more comprehensive measure of population exposure and immunity”, she concluded.

By better understanding how diverse immune systems respond to viruses like SARS-CoV-2, scientists can improve global strategies for vaccination, treatment, and pandemic preparedness.

About Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia (MRCG) at LSHTM

MRC Unit The Gambia is a centre of excellence for scientific research and innovation, with a vision to lead health research to save lives in Africa and improve health across the world. With more than 75 years’ experience in sub-Saharan Africa delivering research aimed at reducing the burden of illness and death in low- and middle-income countries, MRCG brings world class research technology to The Gambia, invests in life-changing disease surveillance and preparedness, and is training the next generation of researchers. Over this period, the Unit has conducted its research covering 3 broad themes – Disease Control and Elimination, Nutrition and Planetary Health and Vaccines and Immunity.

MRCG also support The Gambia Government and surrounding countries with health care knowledge to guide national policies and national development priorities to improve population health and resilience. For more information and latest news, visit our Home page or social media channels X Facebook LinkedIn or email for enquiries.

About (Funders/Partners)

The study is part of the TransVIR project (Transmission of Respiratory Viruses in Households in The Gambia) and was funded by a United Kingdom Research and Innovation Grant (no.MC_PC_19084).

Media Contacts

E: [email protected]

P: (+220) (0) 4495835 / 4495443-6