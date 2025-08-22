Friday, August 22, 2025

New Foreign Minister Njie Positions Gambia for Japanese Partnership in Agriculture, Education, & Technology

Talks at TICAD 9 highlight Japan’s pledges on food security, digital education, and investment opportunities, marking one of Njie’s early appearances on the international stage.

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

The Gambia’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Hon. Sering Modou Njie, has held talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister during the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), a Japan-led forum that seeks to deepen partnerships for Africa’s growth, peace, and stability.

At their meeting on August 20th, 2025, Japan pledged concrete collaboration with The Gambia in vital sectors. “We will support The Gambia in food security through agricultural equipment and food assistance, in the digitalisation of education, and by introducing advanced food-drying technologies in collaboration with Japanese companies,” Japan’s Foreign Minister said.

Minister Njie, appointed earlier this month, welcomed the pledges and described the relationship as enduring. “The partnership between our two countries has stood the test of time, and we are eager to expand cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, water, and health,” he stated, while encouraging further Japanese investment in other areas of the Gambian economy.

Beyond bilateral projects, the two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international matters, including closer collaboration at the United Nations and joint approaches to security concerns.

The meeting in Tokyo underscored Japan’s readiness to expand its engagement in The Gambia, while also signalling Minister Njie’s active role on the world stage as he begins representing the country abroad.

