Nearly 1,000 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week as Gambians die

0
- Advertisement -

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 969 irregular migrants were intercepted off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week.

The update comes amid reports some Gambians have died while attempting to reach Italy.

- Advertisement -

“In the period of December 19-25, 969 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya,” IOM said.

So far this year, a total of 32,425 irregular migrants have been intercepted, while 573 died and 933 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the Organization.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. (XINHUA)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleOmicron Poses a “Very High” Risk and Could Overwhelm Healthcare Systems – WHO

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions