Ndey Awa Ceesay Appointed as Gambian Representative for the African Network of Women Entrepreneurs and Investors

The African Network of Women Entrepreneurs and Investors (ANWEI) has appointed Ndey Awa Ceesay as its Gambian representative, a significant recognition of her dedication to entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment in The Gambia. This announcement was made official in a press release issued by ANWEI on January 8, 2024, highlighting Ms. Ceesay’s extensive experience and impact in advancing women’s roles in business and trade.

ANWEI describes Mrs. Ceesay as “an accomplished professional in the fields of entrepreneurship, international trade, and community development,” with over a decade of experience. Her efforts have consistently focused on empowering women and creating sustainable programs for local communities. In her new role as ANWEI’s Gambian representative, she is expected to “promote ANWEI’s vision and strategic objectives in The Gambia and African as a whole,” as well as “encourage and support Gambian women entrepreneurs and investors in achieving financial autonomy and entrepreneurial success.”

Ms. Ceesay is the founder of Nature’s Gift Care, a company established in 2018 that processes moringa and other agricultural products into various cosmetic and consumable items, promoting health and wellness through sustainable organic practices. She is also the founder of Moringa Rising, a non-profit initiative focused on environmental conservation and raising awareness about the benefits of moringa in addressing malnutrition and improving livelihoods.

As part of her role, she currently serves as the National Women’s President of the National Association of Food Processors (NAFP), contributing to sustainable agricultural development in The Gambia. Through these efforts, she has built an extensive network and provided women with access to international markets and capacity-building resources.

As a founding member and President of the Network of Women in Trade (NWT), Mrs. Ceesay has demonstrated visionary leadership in empowering women entrepreneurs across The Gambia and beyond. Under her guidance, the network has facilitated access to markets, built strategic partnerships, and mobilized over D 2 million in funding for more than 20 women-led businesses within two years. She has championed inclusive trade practices, provided mentorship and capacity-building programs, and actively advocated for policy reforms that benefit women in cross-border trade. Her leadership continues to break barriers, create opportunities, and drive sustainable economic empowerment for women in trade.

Mrs. Ceesay’s significant work has garnered international recognition. She has represented The Gambia in countries such as Ghana, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Senegal for entrepreneurial ventures. She has also received numerous accolades, including recognition from the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) for the most innovative business idea at the GCCI International Trade Fair in 2018. Her achievements include winning the National Pitching Competition organized by the African Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance (AYEA) in 2018 and being nominated for the FA2 Network Heroes Awards in the category of Exemplary Youth of the Year.

ANWEI’s Selection Committee has emphasized Mrs. Ceesay’s leadership, stating, “Her commitment to advancing the economic participation of Gambian women is unmatched. As the Representative of ANWEI for The Gambia, she will play a pivotal role in facilitating access to financial resources, professional training, and collaborative networks for women.”

Ms. Ceesay is an internationally certified export and cross-border trade coach. She has mentored hundreds of entrepreneurs through institutions like the Startup Incubator Gambia and the Global Youth Innovation Network. Her work in empowering women entrepreneurs is further exemplified by her mentorship role under the International Organization for Migration (IOM) program, where she helped repatriated women start businesses.

As Ms. Ceesay takes on her new role, she is expected to continue strengthening partnerships with local and international institutions and to coordinate innovative, sustainable projects aligned with The Gambia’s development priorities.

ANWEI’s statement also underscores her role: “As the Representative of ANWEI for The Gambia, Mrs. Ceesay will coordinate innovative and sustainable projects aligned with The Gambia’s development priorities. Her role is integral to advancing ANWEI’s mission of fostering an inclusive and sustainable future for women across Africa.”

For investors or entrepreneurs interested in joining ANWEI’s mission, they can contact Mrs. Ceesay at 6989797 or email [email protected] for further information.

In her new position, Ms. Ceesay is poised to further ANWEI’s mission of supporting women entrepreneurs and investors across Africa, bringing her wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for empowering women to the forefront of the organization’s efforts in The Gambia.