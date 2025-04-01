NAWEC Denies Responsibility for Serrekunda Sandika Market Fire

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Following the fire that erupted at the Serrekunda Sandika Market early Monday morning, The Gambia’s National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has denied claims that the incident was caused by an electrical spark from its infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

In the early morning hours, after the fire had started, the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) stated that an electrical spark had ignited a local vendor shed, affecting 13 sheds known as “Mbarr.” The Council confirmed that emergency responders had extinguished the blaze, and announced plans to engage NAWEC regarding the incident.

However, in a subsequent press release, NAWEC pushed back against any claim that it was at fault for the fire. The company stated that its initial assessment found no faults or irregularities in its network at the time of the incident. “Our systems were functioning normally, with no reported power surges or irregularities in the area,” NAWEC said, adding that the allegation that its infrastructure caused the fire was “unfounded.”

The utility provider expressed willingness to work with KMC to determine the true cause and improve fire safety measures. As investigations continue, more details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Pictured: Gallo Saidy, NAWEC MD.