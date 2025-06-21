National People’s Party Removes Youth President and Three Regional Officials from Office

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The National People’s Party (NPP) has announced the immediate removal of four party officials, including its Youth President, following what the party described as serious constitutional and ethical violations.

In a press release issued Saturday, the party stated that “following an executive meeting held on Friday, 20th June 2025, at the Party’s headquarters in Bundung, the National Executive Committee unanimously approved a resolution for the immediate removal of the following party officials from their respective positions.”

The dismissed officials are Mr. Kebba Madi Bojang, who served as Youth President; Mr. Lamin Jatta, a Co-opted National Executive Member; Mr. Lamin Touray, Deputy PRO of the Youth Wing; and Mr. Sainey Manneh, Regional Public Relations Officer for the West Coast Region.

According to the party statement, “this decision was taken in response to actions and conduct by the aforementioned individuals deemed to be in serious violation of the Constitution and ethical standards of the National People’s Party.” The release did not specify the nature of the violations that led to the removals.

Deputy Spokesman Seedy S.K. Njie, who signed the statement, emphasized party unity moving forward. “The NPP urges all its members and supporters to remain committed to the core principles, values, and constitution of the Party as we continue to pursue our collective mission of building a prosperous and democratic nation,” the statement read.

The party leadership also expressed gratitude to its membership, stating: “We extend our sincere gratitude to all members and supporters for their unwavering loyalty and dedication to the ideals of the NPP. Let us remain united and steadfast as we advance toward the upcoming electoral cycle with a renewed sense of purpose and solidarity.”

The removals come as political parties in The Gambia prepare for future electoral processes, with the NPP calling for continued unity among its ranks.