Tuesday, March 4, 2025

National Assembly Votes Against Diaspora Voting

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

According to Madi Ceesay, the Member of the National Assembly for Serekunda West from the United Democratic Party, the ruling National People’s Party, the National Reconciliation Party, and several nominated and independent members have voted against Diaspora voting. The results of the vote were 25 against and 14 in favour.

With the 2026 presidential election approaching, this decision means that Gambians in the Diaspora will be disenfranchised.

