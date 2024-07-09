Tuesday, July 9, 2024

National Assembly Decides to Uphold Ban on Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C)

0
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The National Assembly Committee on Health and Gender, in its report, recommends upholding the ban on FGM/C as per the Women’s Act 2015. The joint committees believe that repealing the current ban is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of women.

- Advertisement -

Presenting the report before the parliament, Amadou Camara, NAM for Nianija and co-chair of the joint committee, outlined the findings of the committees. After thorough consultations, they learned that Female Genital Mutilation is not Islamic but a custom/traditional belief:

“FGM is rooted in cultural traditions rather than religious teachings. Islamic scholars have clarified that it is not a requirement of Islam, helping to debunk the myth that it has religious significance. This understanding can aid in changing community attitudes towards the practice,” he stated.

The National Assembly member for Nianija highlighted that FGM is more of a humanitarian issue than a national issue. He termed the practice as primarily a violation of human rights, impacting the health and well-being of women and girls. Addressing it requires a focus on its humanitarian aspects rather than just national legalities, thus calling for global attention and coordinated human rights efforts.

With many arguing and anchoring the practice in Islam, the joint committees’ study tour in Egypt gave them an opportunity to gather firsthand information from Islamic scholars. By extension, they also learned from Saudi Arabia, where the practice is not performed.

- Advertisement -

“FGM is not a common practice in Saudi Arabia, resulting in limited information on the subject. This indicates that FGM is not universally tied to Islamic practice. It underscores the cultural rather than religious basis of FGM.”

Following all the lessons learned, the Joint Committee, having considered and scrutinized the bill and heard various experts and opinions, hereby recommends the following:

  1. Protect Women’s Health and Well-being: Repealing the ban on FGM/C would expose women and girls to severe health risks and violate their right to physical and mental well-being.
  2. Legislation and Policy: The government should enforce the law as well as issue clear policy directives prohibiting FGM/C and provide continued legal protections for girls and women at risk.

The joint committee believes that The Gambia is committed to national, regional, and international conventions, such as CEDAW, CRC, and the Maputo Protocol, reflecting its dedication to eliminating discrimination and promoting gender equality.

Previous article
National Assembly Members Welcome Recommendation on Ban of Reckless Driving, Particularly “Stunting”

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions