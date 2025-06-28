National Assembly Committees Target Ministers Sanyang and Jobe in Russian Oil Investigation Fallout

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

The National Assembly has moved decisively against alleged obstruction of the $30 million Russian oil scandal investigation, with lawmakers Thursday authorizing censure proceedings targeting two cabinet ministers.

The scandal involves allegations of irregular petroleum transactions worth US $30 million, initially flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) for suspicious activity. The investigation began last July when Lower Saloum National Assembly Member (NAM) Sainey Jawara tabled a motion to establish a commission to probe the alleged illegal importation of approximately 36,935.614 tonnes of petroleum—valued at US $30 million—into The Gambia by three companies: Apogee FZC, a Dubai-based company later registered locally as Apogee Company Limited; Creed Energy Limited, a company registered in The Gambia; and Ultimate Beige Logistics, also registered in The Gambia under the name Ultimate Beige Logistic (Gambia) Company Limited.

National Assembly investigators have assembled evidence suggesting systematic attempts to derail criminal investigations into suspicious petroleum transactions. The committees documented what they described as “serious procedural violations, inconsistencies, and evidence of interference during the investigation, which in turn revealed weaknesses in criminal investigations, institutional accountability, and oversight within the police force.”

Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang, who transitioned from his previous role as Inspector General of Police (IGP), now faces allegations from National Assembly committees regarding a potential conflict of interest.

The committee noted that Minister Sanyang “failed to give a full disclosure of his involvement in the matter and gave a ‘contradictory statement'” when he claimed that he was not formally informed of the FIU report’s investigation and only became aware of the report during an informal conversation with Pa Alieu Jawara, the Commissioner of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police. However, evidence showed he minuted the said FIU report to the SIU and also received a call from Minister Abdoulie Jobe informing him that one of their international traders [Aurimas Steiblys] was in police custody.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Abdoulie Jobe—previously responsible for petroleum policy—faces allegations from the committee. The committee said Minister Jobe “may have committed misconduct in office” in his role in the purported government policy that allowed owners of the Russian oil Apogee FZC to deposit their product at the Gam Petroleum depot, giving them a monopoly over local oil marketing companies who were forced to switch at a high financial cost from buying directly from their traditional international traders to Apogee.

The committee revealed that this purported government policy did not go through the due consultative process required and there was no evidence of its approval by cabinet, even though Minister Jobe claimed that it was discussed there. Lawmakers also reported that the minister allegedly interfered in the police investigations following the arrest of the principal suspect in the case, Mr Aurimas Steiblys, who was arrested, detained briefly and released without charges before he reportedly absconded.

Beyond the ministerial censures, the committee made sweeping recommendations for sanctions against multiple institutions and individuals. The committee recommended for the immediate suspension of the General manager of Gam Petroleum, Yoro Jallow, and initiation of criminal perjury proceedings against him for “deliberately misleading” the National Assembly. The committee found that Jallow allegedly acted as an agent for Apogee FZC in the sale of the oil, was allegedly not truthful in his testimony, and was allegedly complicit in “institutional failures” and “conflicts of interest” that facilitated “preferential treatment, regulatory evasion, and monopolistic practices” in favour of Apogee FZC.

Rather than pursuing informal disciplinary measures, the National Assembly has opted for the more serious step of formal censure proceedings—a mechanism that carries significant political and potential legal ramifications. Regarding the Interior Minister, the report states: “The National Assembly should initiate proceedings to censure the Minister for Interior, Hon. Abdoulie Sanyang (former Inspector General of the Police), for his alleged role in prematurely halting the police investigation in the report of the Financial Intelligence Unit, and for failing to keep proper command authority in the handling of the investigation.”

For the Tourism Minister, the National Assembly declared: “The National Assembly initiates censure proceedings against the Former Minister of Petroleum, Abdoulie Jobe, who may have committed misconduct in office in his role in the purported policy (MOPE/GOGP/PP/002) as referenced in the letter dated 30th October 2023 and interference into the police investigations.”

National Assembly committees have outlined sweeping changes to petroleum sector oversight, with the report stating: “All purported petroleum policies be reviewed by Cabinet, formalized, and gazetted henceforth before implementation.” The reforms include mandatory competitive processes for import applications, with the report specifying: “That all ullage applications should be subject to competitive review. Any Ministry official found complicit in supporting exclusivity deals must be subjected to administrative disciplinary measures.”

The committee also found that a number of public and private institutions allegedly failed in carrying out their duties and due diligence in the oil saga, including the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Central Bank of The Gambia, Gambia Revenue Authority, Gambia Ports Authority, Ecobank and Access Bank Gambia. Consequently, the committee recommended for the executive to administratively hold the heads of the police, Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and the Central Bank to account for their inaction following receipt of intelligence report from the FIU.

The Attorney General has received a 90-day mandate to establish an independent investigation panel focusing on police conduct during the original probe. The report directs: “The Attorney General and Minister for Justice constitute a special panel to further investigate the conduct of Officer Commanding, Mr. Pa Alieu Jawara, in the investigation into the report of the Financial Intelligence Unit” and “The Attorney General and Minister for Justice constitute a special panel independent to investigate the procedure adopted by the police in the investigation of the STR report against Mr. Aurimas and report to the National Assembly within 90 days of the tabling of this report.”

The National Assembly has warned that non-compliance with its directives will trigger progressive sanctions. The report explicitly states: “Failure to comply with these resolutions shall attract consequences, including administrative sanctions, suspension, dismissal, or criminal prosecution as applicable.”