National Assembly Committee Begins Inspection of Jammeh’s Assets, Denies Media Access

Written by: Mama A. Touray

The National Assembly’s Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Janneh Commission, along with its team of investigators, today began a week-long visit to former President Jammeh’s properties. The committee barred the media from covering the exercise, explaining that coverage could jeopardise the ongoing investigation, though they promised to conduct a press briefing once the visits conclude.

The tour is expected to provide the committee with firsthand information on the status and management of Jammeh’s assets. The first stop was at State House, where the team inspected nine Hummers (both long and short models), Lincoln limousines, two Hovers, a G-Wagon, and a Nissan Patrol, among other vehicles.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the inspection, the chairperson of the committee, Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, said the purpose was to verify the information provided by the Vehicle Control Unit. “As we all know, the National Assembly set up this committee to investigate the assets of the former president. As part of this work, we came to the State House to do a proper inventory, based on the submission we received from the Vehicle Control Unit here,” he explained.

Ceesay emphasised the importance of the team’s presence, noting that firsthand observation was crucial to recording the status of the assets. “It is important for the investigative team and the members of the committee to come and do some inventory, see these vehicles first-hand, and record their status so that it can form part of the report the committee will present at the end of its work,” he said.

He revealed that twenty-five vehicles were recorded at State House, but only three were operational, while the rest were not in working condition. “We are told that most of the keys are not available,” he added.

The chairperson further explained that the process is still ongoing and the committee remains committed to completing the inquiry. “We have recorded twenty-five vehicles at the State House, even though the submission we received listed more. We will visit other garages to tally the information, and by the end, we will know exactly how many vehicles are currently here and those located elsewhere,” he said.

According to Nfamara Saidy-Bah from the State House Vehicle Control Unit, most of the vehicles have not been used since Jammeh left office, and several have developed mechanical problems, leaving them non-operational due to lack of maintenance or repair.