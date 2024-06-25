Tuesday, June 25, 2024

National Assembly Approves First-Ever Code of Conduct for Members

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Assembly of The Gambia approved its first-ever Code of Conduct for Members on June 24th, 2024.

The purpose of this code is to establish clear guidelines for the behavior of National Assembly Members (NAMs) as they carry out their duties according to the Constitution and Standing Orders.

It aims to enhance transparency and accountability, thereby increasing public trust in how Members perform their parliamentary responsibilities.

Additionally, the code outlines procedures for addressing any violations fairly.

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the National Assembly led the development of this ethical framework, with technical assistance from the Office of the Clerk and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The CPA played a key role in creating the Code, which will regulate the behavior of NAMs both inside and, to some extent, outside the National Assembly.

Throughout the development process, extensive consultations were conducted with all NAMs to gather their valuable input and opinions.

In early June 2024, a workshop organized by the Office of the Clerk in collaboration with International IDEA allowed for a detailed review and validation of the draft Code by all NAMs.

Hon. Alhagie S. Darbo, Minority Leader and Vice Chairperson of the Privileges and Ethics Committee, highlighted the code’s importance as an institutional tool for holding Members accountable and ensuring the effective operation and integrity of Parliament.

Moreover, the code upholds democratic principles through the separation of powers, the rule of law, and high standards of integrity and ethical conduct, including appropriate behavior in the workplace.

Members recognized the significance of having a code of conduct for parliamentarians in any democratic system.

It sets the expected standards of conduct for all individuals working within the parliamentary setting, promoting ethical behavior and building public trust in Parliament and its members.

