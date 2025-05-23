- Advertisement -

In many African homes, conversations about infertility and reproductive health remain shrouded in silence—yet the struggle is painfully real for so many women.

In My PCOS Journey to Motherhood, author Kodou Secka bravely breaks that silence, sharing her deeply personal battle with infertility, navigating the emotional weight of PCOS, and ultimately embracing motherhood—one child conceived through IVF, and another naturally. This memoir is a voice for the countless women who suffer in silence, reminding them that they are seen, heard, and never alone.

About the Book

Raw, powerful, and deeply moving, My PCOS Journey to Motherhood sheds light on the challenges African women face with reproductive health issues—topics often brushed aside as taboo. With honesty and hope, Kodou Secka shares her triumphs and heartbreaks, paving the way for women to speak out, seek support, and reclaim their stories.

If you or someone you love has faced the uncertainties of infertility, this book is not just a memoir—it’s a lifeline.

Get your copy today: [https://a.co/d/8OvArEq](https://a.co/d/8OvArEq)