Muhammed Lamin Chatty: Farafenni’s Newest Football Sensation

- Advertisement -

By Momodou Sey

In a nation where football is not merely a pastime but a fervent passion, and hope often rides on the back of hardship, the story of Modou Lamin Chatty unfolds like a fiery manifesto. At just 17, the left-back from Farafenni is etching his name into the annals of Gambian football history, now turning heads in the top-flight with BST Galaxy in the Gambia Football Federation First Division League.

- Advertisement -

Hailing from the sunbaked streets of Farafenni in the North Bank Region, Chatty’s first encounter with the beautiful game was a modest start. A barefoot boy dribbling through clouds of dust, chasing dreams larger than his world could contain.

“I started playing as a kid with friends in the street. One day, I followed my brother to his training. I didn’t even have football boots. The coach said I couldn’t train. The next day, I wore my brother’s boots and joined Raba FC in Farafenni,” Chatty recounted.

At Raba FC, he became the youngest player and was unsure of earning playing time. His hunger for minutes took him to Raiders Jr., where he began showcasing his potential. Like many boys in his hometown, his dream was to return to the famous Raba FC once he’d proven his worth—and he did.

Eventually, his talent earned him a place at Timeless FC, a third division team in Farafenni. But for Chatty, the ambition was always bigger than his hometown. He made the bold move to the Greater Banjul Area (Kombo) in search of more competitive football. There, he joined Falcons Jr and played Nawettan football before earning a spot at first-division side BST Galaxy FC in March 2024, on loan from Timeless FC.

- Advertisement -

“Thanks to my manager, Ebrima Ceesay, he has played a big role in my life. His support and motivation keep me going,” said Chatty, who can also play as a centre-back.

With one goal and three assists in seven league appearances and two games in the GFF FF Cup, ML, as fondly called, is fast becoming a reliable defensive force in the league. But his ambitions stretch far beyond national borders.

“This year, I want to have a good season with my team. I told my mum and manager that I want to leave this country and start a new chapter in Europe, playing professional football,” he said with eyes glistening with hope.

But between his football journey and dream of professional football, ML’s story also bears the scars of trials and desperation. After parting ways with his former club, Gambinos, he took the perilous “Backway” to Europe and ended up stranded in the desert of Tunisia, where he spent seven harrowing months before returning home in early 2024.

- Advertisement -

“That experience was a life lesson. It taught me to stay grounded and focused. Since I came back, I’ve been working with Ebrima Ceesay again, and here I am now, playing for BST Galaxy.”

His goal for the current season is to perform consistently to help BST Galaxy secure a strong finish in the GFF First Division League and use that momentum to secure a professional contract outside The Gambia.

“This year, I want to have a good season with BST Galaxy. I always tell my mum and my manager, Ebrima Ceesay, that I want to leave this country and secure a professional contract in Europe,” Modou stated with conviction.

“That’s the dream, not just for myself but to help my family and those around me who are struggling. I want to be someone who can give back because I know what it means to have nothing.”

As he reflects on the journey from the dusty fields of Farafenni to the national stage, Modou expresses deep gratitude to the club that reignited his path.

“I want to sincerely thank BST Galaxy for the opportunity they’ve given me. After everything I’ve been through, leaving Farafenni, facing hardship during my journey through the back way, and coming home with nothing. Yet, they took a chance on me,” he said.

“They didn’t judge me for my past but gave me a platform to start again. The management, coaches, and players all made me feel like I belonged. I’ll always be grateful to this club for restoring my confidence and pushing me toward my dream.”