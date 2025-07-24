Mpox Case Detected in The Gambia, Health Ministry Urges Vigilance But Says ‘No Cause for Alarm’

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of a Mpox case in The Gambia, marking the first recorded case of the disease in the country in 2025. In a press release issued on July 22nd, the Ministry announced that the case was discovered through routine surveillance on July 18th. Officials say the patient is in stable condition and responding to treatment, while active steps are underway to prevent any potential spread.

“The detection of a single case in a country where Mpox is not presently in circulation constitutes an outbreak, requiring immediate response,” the Ministry said, noting that contact tracing, case searches, and community engagement are already in motion.

“There is no cause for alarm,” the Ministry reassured, adding that health workers across the country have been trained and are prepared to handle the situation. A sequencing process is currently underway to determine the specific subtype of the virus detected.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can be transmitted both from animals to humans and between people. Transmission occurs through close contact, including direct skin-to-skin contact, respiratory secretions, and bodily fluids. Infection can also result from touching contaminated objects such as clothing, bedding, or surfaces that have not been disinfected.

In an advisory issued as part of the July 22nd release, the Ministry detailed the symptoms and prevention steps: “Mpox symptoms include rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes (groins). The rashes appear as blisters or sores and usually occur on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, and genital or anal areas.”

Members of the public are being urged to take precautions if they suspect they may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. The Ministry advised:

"Suspects should immediately visit the nearest health centre for investigation. Early detection of the disease helps manage the symptoms and prevent potential further transmission." "Suspects should avoid contact (self-isolate) with other people until they have sought medical attention, to prevent the virus from spreading." "Notify health workers of suspected cases in the community so that they can be tested and supported and the outbreak can be stopped from spreading." "Adhere to the advice of health workers at all times."

On July 24th, the Ministry issued a follow-up message further clarifying the disease’s presentation: “Mpox is a contagious disease that manifest with fever, headache, joint pain and the appearance of itchy rashes all over the body.”

The Ministry thanked the public for past cooperation during outbreaks and appealed for continued vigilance: “We rely on your continued support to prevent this outbreak from spreading further. Please bear with us as we implement comprehensive response measures, including enhancing surveillance in communities, health facilities, and points of entry.”

In response to the broader rise in Mpox cases across the continent, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO) had already declared the disease a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security and a Public Health Emergency of International Concern as far back as August 2024.

The Ministry concluded by reassuring the public that it is closely monitoring developments and will share updates as needed. For information or assistance, citizens are encouraged to call the Ministry’s toll-free line at 1025.