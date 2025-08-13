MOYS Injects D8.4 Million into Gambian Sports, Driving Record Medal Haul

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has allocated a total of D8.4 million to various sports associations and teams in July 2025, support that coincided with some of the country’s most successful performances on the international stage.

The largest share, D7 million, went to the Gambia National Olympic Committee to fund the country’s participation in the African School Games, which featured basketball, beach volleyball, athletics, long jump, wrestling, judo, and swimming. The investment paid off, with Gambian athletes delivering a historic performance at the inaugural Games, winning a total of 12 medals — three gold, five silver, and four bronze. Highlights included a gold medal for the 3×3 basketball team, the country’s first-ever international gold in the format, and gold in the men’s 100 m by sprinter Buba Bajo.

The Gambia Basketball Association received D1 million for the Zone 2 Afrobasketball Championship in Guinea, while D300,000 was allocated to the Berewunleng Female Football Team for the CAF WAFU A African Club Championship. A further D100,000 went to Gambian students in Medina who recently won the Student World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry said this funding reflects its continued commitment to providing the resources young athletes need to compete and succeed at regional and global levels.