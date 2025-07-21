Mouride Gathering in Paris Sparks Debate Over Secularism

- Advertisement -

A gathering of Mourides, a Senegalese Muslim brotherhood, held at Place de la République in Paris on July 19 was intended to promote peace, forgiveness, tolerance, and coexistence. The event brought together members of the brotherhood and supporters for public prayers at one of France’s most symbolic squares.

However, the gathering sparked controversy in France, particularly among far-right figures and critics of Islam. The sight of prayer carpets spread across the square prompted some to describe the event as an “open-air mosque,” and questions were raised over why the authorities allowed it to proceed without intervention.

Several journalists and political commentators condemned the gathering as a violation of France’s secular ideals. They argued that it reflected a broader shift away from the country’s traditional commitment to laïcité (the French principle of strict separation between religion and state).

Others expressed concern over who had authorised the religious assembly to take place at the foot of the Marianne statue, a symbol of the French Republic. The debate has reignited wider discussions about religion, identity, and public space in a secular France.