Morocco Marks Throne Day with Renewed Ties to The Gambia

By Alieu Jallow

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in The Gambia on Wednesday hosted a colourful reception to mark the 26th anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne — a milestone reflecting a legacy of bold reforms, regional leadership, and enduring partnership with African nations, including The Gambia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Belhadj, Chargé d’Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy, described the Throne Day as more than a ceremonial tradition, noting that it serves as an annual opportunity to renew the bonds of allegiance and mutual affection between the King and his people.

Mr. Belhadj highlighted the sweeping political, economic, and social transformations Morocco has undergone under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

“Morocco today is a model of economic dynamism and regional stability. Over the past 26 years, it has invested deeply in human development, expanded social protection, and prioritised sustainable growth,” he stated.

He referenced key national strategies such as the Green Morocco Plan, the Industrial Acceleration Strategy, the expansion of renewable energy, and the country’s digital transformation agenda. Notably, Morocco’s industrial exports have doubled since 2014, driven by growth in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

On infrastructure, Mr. Belhadj cited major national projects including the Tangier Med Port and Africa’s first high-speed rail line connecting Tangier to Casablanca. The rail network is set to expand further, linking key cities such as Marrakesh and Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport to reduce travel time and stimulate economic activity.

He also announced ongoing works on the Dakhla Atlantic Port, scheduled for completion in 2028, reinforcing Morocco’s readiness to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

“Sport is not just a passion in Morocco, it’s a strategic pillar for regional development and youth empowerment,” he said.

Mr. Belhadj reaffirmed Morocco’s role as a strong advocate for African cooperation, citing the Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline, which is expected to benefit 13 countries including The Gambia. He also noted that Morocco provides educational opportunities to more than 25,000 African students and trains thousands of professionals each year.

Turning to diplomacy, the Chargé d’Affaires spoke of Morocco’s commitment to global cooperation, particularly in climate action and sustainable development. He underscored Morocco’s foreign policy as one grounded in African solidarity and South-South collaboration.

On bilateral relations, Mr. Belhadj praised the “fraternal ties” between Morocco and The Gambia, noting that the partnership has grown stronger in recent years, especially following the successful hosting of the 3rd Joint Cooperation Commission in Dakhla. Eleven new agreements were signed at the event, bringing the total to 36.

“Plans are underway for a Morocco-Gambia Business Forum to boost economic ties and explore mutual investment opportunities. We thank the Government of The Gambia for its continued cooperation and shared vision,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sering Modou Njie, congratulated His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people on the occasion.

“This year’s celebration is not only about the King’s reign, it is a tribute to Morocco’s continued journey of peace, progress, and partnership,” Njie said.

He commended Morocco’s pivotal role in Africa’s transformation, citing its contributions to education, agriculture, health, and technical capacity-building.

“The Royal initiatives have strengthened our institutions and empowered our youth. Morocco’s support is leaving a lasting footprint on our national development,” he noted.

Minister Njie also acknowledged Morocco’s growing influence on the global stage, particularly in climate diplomacy, peacekeeping, and multilateral cooperation.

“Our two countries are bound by shared values and a common vision for a united, prosperous Africa. Let us continue to work together as partners and brothers to shape a better tomorrow,” Minister Njie concluded.

As the evening drew to a close, guests enjoyed a blend of cultural exchange and reflection on the strong diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties that continue to bind The Gambia and Morocco.