Morocco King Urges No Sheep Sacrifice Amid Drought

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has asked citizens not to sacrifice sheep during the upcoming Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) celebration due to a major decline in livestock caused by a severe drought.

This drought, the worst since the 1980s, has led to a 38% drop in the national herd and a 53% rainfall shortage. The king expressed concern that the sacrifice would negatively affect lower-income people. This is the first time since 1996 that Moroccan religious authorities have made such a request.