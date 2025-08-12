MoBSE Withholds Results of 631 WASSCE Candidates Over Suspected Exam Malpractice

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has suspended 631 candidates over suspected examination malpractice, following the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said: “Results of 631 candidates flagged for suspected examination malpractice have been withheld pending the outcome of the Council’s adjudication process.”

MoBSE said the move reflects its firm stance against academic dishonesty.

The ministry also reported a notable rise in participation, with 20,247 candidates from 156 senior secondary schools registered for the exam—a 12.22% increase from the 18,042 candidates in 2024. Of those, 37.56% were male (7,604) and 62.44% female (12,643).

Out of 18,819 candidates with complete records, 961 students (5.11%) achieved credit passes in five or more subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. Of this group, 44.22% were male and 55.78% female.

While MoBSE described the results as a “commendable effort,” it acknowledged that “there remains substantial room for improvement in foundational subject mastery.”

The ministry highlighted that 457 students (2.43%) earned credit passes in nine subjects, while 588 (3.12%) achieved the same in eight subjects—figures it said demonstrate high-level performance across a broad range of disciplines.

Additionally, 1,799 students (9.03%) secured credit passes in three subjects, and 806 (4.28%) secured credit passes in six subjects. According to MoBSE, this indicates “a promising foundation for many,” and with targeted support, these students could improve further.

The ministry noted that the majority of students—around 17% and above—achieved credit passes in at least one subject, describing this as “a crucial base, demonstrating engagement and potential that can be nurtured.”

The statistics are based on 18,819 candidates (92.94%), with 797 incomplete records still under review.

Despite signs of progress, MoBSE acknowledged persistent challenges in core subjects. “While the percentage of candidates obtaining credit passes in both English Language (19.8%) and Mathematics (7.3%) remains unacceptably low,” the statement read, “the overall results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 2025, provide clear evidence of students’ remarkable capabilities in several key disciplines.”

The ministry said candidates performed exceptionally well in select subjects, with credit pass rates exceeding 50%.

Looking ahead, MoBSE pledged to invest in high-performing subjects, expand support for technical, scientific, and vocational education, and intensify efforts to strengthen foundational learning in English and Mathematics.

“These collective actions,” the ministry stated, “will help build an education system that not only addresses its weaknesses but also maximizes its strengths, driving The Gambia towards a future where every student thrives, and the country’s economic and social advancement is secured.”