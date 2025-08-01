MoBSE Condemns Student Participation in GALA Protest, Cites Safety Concerns

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has expressed serious concern over the presence of uniformed students, particularly from The Gambia Senior Secondary School (GSSS), at the protest organised by Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) on Wednesday, July 23, stressing that the safety and well-being of students must never be compromised.

In a press statement released this week, the Ministry acknowledged the constitutional right of citizens to freedom of expression but emphasised that students remain a “valuable and vulnerable segment of our society” whose protection requires the collective responsibility of schools, parents, guardians, and child welfare institutions.

“While recognising and respecting the rights of all citizens to freely express their views, MoBSE is deeply mindful of its paramount responsibility to safeguard the safety, well-being, and interests of all students under its care,” the statement read. “Students are a valuable and vulnerable segment of our society, and it is essential that their welfare is protected at all times, especially during public events with potentially unpredictable dynamics.”

The Ministry said it “strongly disapproves the participation of school children in any protest organised by an individual or groups on matters that do not relate to educational service delivery,” and called on school authorities to work closely with families and law enforcement to prevent similar incidents in future.

“This responsibility aligns with the provisions of the Children’s Act 2005 and the Education Policy, which emphasise the protection and nurture of children as a collective societal duty,” the Ministry added.

MoBSE also appealed to communities, child welfare institutions, and security agencies to support efforts aimed at maintaining a safe and supportive environment for students, whether in or out of school.

In closing, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with all partners “to foster a secure and nurturing educational atmosphere where every student can thrive academically and socially,” and stated: “Protecting and promoting the welfare of children is a shared responsibility, and together we can ensure a brighter future for all.”

The GALA protest, held in July 2025, called for accountability over alleged corruption within the Gambia Football Federation. The sight of minors in uniform among protestors sparked online debate and prompted the Ministry’s response.