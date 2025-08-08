Minister Sillah Explains Port Concession Revenue Structure and Risk Management

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia’s Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, has provided clarity on the revenue-sharing model under the Port of Banjul concession, outlining how funds are distributed and the government’s strategy for managing operational risks.

Speaking on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez on Thursday, 7 August 2025, Minister Sillah said the government receives four percent of the port’s gross revenue upfront, before any deductions are made.

“If you want to use a simple analogy, out of 100 percent gross revenue, four percent is given to the Gambia government before any reductions,” he explained.

He said the remaining 96 percent is used to cover operational costs, with staff salaries accounting for approximately 27 percent. This, he added, is part of a broader risk management strategy designed to shield the government from inflation and currency volatility.

“It’s not about having or not having salaries, it’s about managing risks. We adjust earnings to be commensurate with inflation measures,” Sillah said.

Other operational expenses—including electricity, insurance, and equipment repairs—consume an additional 22 to 25 percent of the annual gross revenue.

Sillah also highlighted delays in the government’s procurement process, describing it as another source of operational risk. “Sometimes procurement takes longer than necessary, and that’s a risk in itself,” he noted.

He concluded by saying the current structure draws on international models of port concessions, with the aim of protecting government interests while promoting efficiency at the Port of Banjul.