Minister Sillah Clarifies GCAA Reform: ‘We’re Handing Over Assets, Not Selling Them’

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Minister of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, has clarified that the government is not selling public assets under the ongoing reforms at the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), but rather handing them over to capable operators who can run them efficiently without incurring losses to the state.

Speaking on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, Minister Sillah emphasised that the current initiative aims to ensure that critical national assets are managed competently and sustainably.

“We are not selling any assets. What we are trying to do is hand over the assets to someone able and capable of running them amicably, without bringing any losses to the state,” Minister Sillah explained.

He also pointed out that no government anywhere is expected to continuously provide funds to cover the salaries of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

“No government will give you money to be able to pay the salaries of SOEs. In our current situation, the government remains one of the biggest employers, especially for highly qualified and educated people. NGOs and the private sector also play a major role in employment, but when it comes to investing in training and professional careers, it’s primarily the government,” he said.

Minister Sillah said some reforms are necessary, citing the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority as an example. He explained that the Authority is currently performing dual roles—regulatory and operational, which should ideally be separated.

“At the airport, when there’s no electricity at the terminal, when water supply fails, or when the air conditioning system isn’t working, the operating company must be held to account. Even issues like poor toilet conditions that people complain about—these are the things we deal with daily,” he noted.

He further revealed that a draft bill is being finalised to legally address these operational and regulatory challenges.

“The draft has been prepared by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with a consultant. Once approved by the Cabinet, it will be taken to the National Assembly for legislation,” he stated.

Minister Sillah assured the public that the goal of the reforms is to enhance efficiency, professionalism, and service delivery without compromising state interests.