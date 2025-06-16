Minister Sillah Assesses Rural Road Progress in Nationwide Infrastructure Drive

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Minister of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah, has continued his nationwide infrastructure tour with stops across several regions to assess the progress of key road projects aimed at boosting connectivity, easing mobility, and improving the economic livelihood of rural communities.

- Advertisement -

The minister, accompanied by senior officials from the ministry and the National Roads Authority, began the inspection in the North Bank Region, where significant work is ongoing on the 84.5 km Niumi Hakalang Loop. The first section, Buniadu–Kuntaya, spanning 55.7 km, is fully completed—marking a major milestone for residents who have long struggled with poor road access.

At Albreda–Faas Omar Saho, the second section covering 15.14 km, construction is nearing completion, with 76.2% of the base course laid. Locals expressed satisfaction with the developments, noting that improved roads will reduce travel time and enhance safety, especially during the rainy season.

Section three, Bangally–Bafuloto (13.71 km), is now fully completed, with double surface dressing finished. Residents like Kabba Conteh and Fatou Sowe welcomed the project, emphasizing how it will ease market access for farmers and fisherfolk in the area.

The Deputy Governor of the North Bank Region, Dembo Samateh, lauded the government’s focus on rural development and confirmed plans for upcoming inaugurations in Hakalang and Salikenni.

- Advertisement -

The minister’s delegation is now pushing further inland to the Central River and Upper River Regions, where additional road projects are underway. Minister Sillah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing all phases on schedule, assuring citizens that road infrastructure remains a top priority in the drive for national development.