Minister Sillah Assesses Rural Road Progress in Nationwide Infrastructure Drive

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, has continued his nationwide infrastructure tour, stopping in several regions to assess the progress of key road projects that aim to boost connectivity, ease mobility, and improve the economic livelihood of rural communities.

The minister, accompanied by senior officials from the ministry and the National Road Authority, began the inspection in the North Bank Region, where significant work is ongoing on the 84.5 km Niumi Hakalang Loop. The first section, Buniadu–Kuntaya, spanning 55.7 km, is fully completed, marking a major milestone for residents who have long struggled with poor road access.

At Albreda–Faas Omar Saho, the second section covers 15.14 km, and construction is nearing completion, with 76.2% of the base course laid. Locals expressed satisfaction with the developments, noting that improved roads will reduce travel time and enhance safety, especially during the rainy season.

Section three, Bangally–Bafuloto (13.71 km), is now fully finished with double surface dressing completed. Residents like Kabba Conteh and Fatou Sowe welcomed the project, emphasising how it will ease market access for farmers and fisherfolk in the area.

Deputy Governor of North Bank Region, Dembo Samateh, lauded the government’s focus on rural development and confirmed plans for upcoming inaugurations in Hakalang and Salikenni.

The minister’s delegation is now pushing further inland to the Central River and Upper River Regions, where additional road projects are underway. Minister Sillah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing all phases on schedule, assuring citizens that road infrastructure remains a top priority in the drive for national development.