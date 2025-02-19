Minister Joof Bids Farewell to Gambian Domestic Workers Headed to Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, Baboucarr O. Joof, has bid farewell to the first batch of 22 Gambian women traveling to Saudi Arabia as domestic workers under a bilateral labor agreement between the two countries.

Speaking at the event on Monday, February 17, Minister Joof described the occasion as “significant, not just for the workers and their families, but for The Gambia,” emphasizing that the agreement provides a “viable avenue for Gambians to secure employment and to support themselves and their families.”

He assured the women that the government and licensed agencies would monitor their welfare and urged them to be law-abiding and report any complaints to the Gambian Embassy, the ministry, or their recruitment agencies.

A second batch of 23 women is expected to depart on February 27.