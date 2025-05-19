Minister Hamat Bah Hails Pres. Barrow’s Leadership, Reaffirms Gambia’s Commitment to Democracy

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Hamat N.K. Bah, has commended the President’s exceptional leadership, describing him as one of the best leaders the country has seen since independence.

Speaking on Saturday at the National Congress of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) in Brikama Bar, Central River Region, Minister Hamat Bah lauded President Barrow’s dedication to national development and unity across political lines.

“Though we belong to different political parties, we all have one common interest, which is the Republic of The Gambia,” Minister Bah said. “I am grateful that we have a wonderful leader who is development-conscious, and I believe you all agree with me that President Barrow is one of the best presidents we’ve had since independence. There is no doubt about that.”

He highlighted the significant progress The Gambia has made under President Barrow’s leadership and emphasized the irreversible commitment of the country to democratic governance.

“This country is on the move, and nobody can stop it,” he said. “To those who have intentions of reversing our democratic gains, let me send a clear message: Gambia will never go back to dictatorship or military rule. No amount of chaos or anarchy will derail our democratic journey.”

Minister Bah paid tribute to the efforts of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and other stakeholders since the establishment of youth representation in 1997. He also remembered the contributions of late electoral officials such as Mr. Robert.

He urged Gambian youth to embrace skill acquisition and prepare to take part in national development. “This country believes in peace, justice, stability, and hard work,” he added.

The congress brought together party delegates and supporters in a spirited call for continued national progress.