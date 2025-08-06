Minister Ceesay Addresses Plight of Gambians Stranded in Tunisia

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia government is collaborating with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to bring home citizens stranded in Tunisia, Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay has said.

Hundreds of Gambians have already been repatriated, Ceesay told Coffee Time with Peter Gomez on Tuesday. “Every week we bring a lot of Gambians back, especially those who want to return home,” he said.

The minister explained that many young Gambians attempting to reach Europe become stranded after using Tunisia as a transit point.

“The challenge is that many young people, in their bid to reach Europe, use Tunisia as a transit point. A lot of them get stuck, and when they do, some want to come back,” he said.

Ceesay emphasised the government’s proactive response: “We sent a diplomatic team from our embassy in Morocco to work with Gambians in Tunisia who want to return.”

He cautioned citizens against irregular migration, noting, “When they leave, the government doesn’t know. And when they get stuck, they want to blame the government.”

The minister highlighted the complications arising from a lack of documentation, explaining that immigration officials conduct “intensive interviews” to verify nationalities, as many stranded individuals lack passports or ID cards.

The government maintains its commitment to assisting all Gambians seeking to return home, while urging citizens to avoid unauthorised travel to countries where they lack legal status.