By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia Armed Forces held a military burial for fallen Navy Officer Richard Mendy in Foni Besse earlier today. Mendy was one of two victims of a fuel tanker explosion at the Banjul naval base on March 28.

The ceremony, attended by Defense Minister Shering Modou Njie and senior officials, included a 21-gun salute and the Last Post. Mendy had been on duty that night while four others were injured. Minister Njie pledged an investigation into the incident.