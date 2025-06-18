Media Release: Gambia to Commission First National University of Engineering, Science and Technology

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 17th June 2025: His Excellency President Adama Barrow received a delegation from the Gambia University of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (USET). The Minister for Higher Education Professor Pierre Gomez led the delegation to the State House in Banjul.

The meeting provided an update to the President regarding the upcoming convocation and commissioning of the USET multimillion-dollar, ultra-modern College of Science and Engineering (CoSE) campus in Brikama. This significant event is slated to take place on Saturday, 21st June 2025 at Brikama.

After 60 years of Independence, President Barrow will also preside over the convocation of the first cohort of home-trained engineers, along with the presentation of certificates and diplomas from the Institute of Technical Training (ITT) and the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE).

President Barrow welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction with the completion of USET building. He assured that it would be a game changer for the Gambian people, while recalling the challenges faced from the allocation of land to the construction of the building. The President reiterated his government’s policy focus on building a skilled workforce in The Gambia, highlighting the role of youths as a driving force for national development. “My policy direction is for Gambians to feel the change.” He stressed. The President thanked the people and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their support in enhancing The Gambia’s education, health, and judiciary sectors.

The Minister for MoHERST Prof. Pierre Gomez expressed gratitude to the President for his support and guidance in bringing the first National University of Engineering, Science, and Technology to fruition.

At this historic event, the CoSE will confer degrees to twenty-eight (28) students from the Department of Civil Engineering, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Overall, one thousand, six hundred and fifty graduates from the 2022 to 2024 academic sessions will be awarded certificates in various disciplines of Science, Engineering and Technology.

In another great achievement, the University of Education, formally Gambia College will also be commissioned by the Gambian leader on the 21st June 2025.

The Vice Chancellor of USET Prof. Nazmat Surajudeen-Bakinde acknowledged President Barrow’s transformative agenda and praised Prof. Pierre for his leadership.