“Meaningless”: Expelled NPP Officials Dismiss Sacking, Move to Form New Party

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Following the announcement of their dismissal from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday, four expelled officials have rejected the move as “meaningless,” telling The Standard exclusively that they plan to form a new political party.

- Advertisement -

The officials – Youth President Kebba Madi Bojang, Deputy PRO of the Youth Wing Lamin Touray, Co-opted National Executive Member Lamin Jatta, and West Coast Regional Public Relations Officer Sainey Manneh – were removed on Friday, June 20th, after the NPP’s National Executive Committee cited “serious violations of the Constitution and ethical standards” during a meeting at the party’s Bundung headquarters.

The dismissals followed a seven-day ultimatum issued to Bojang over alleged party disloyalty, including his absence from key events and rumors of his involvement in forming the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Speaking to The Standard on behalf of the group, Touray dismissed their former positions as “redundant” and confirmed they are moving forward with the establishment of the NDP, with offices already set up in Farato—signaling a significant split within the ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections.