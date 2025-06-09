Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Announces Surprise Appointment as Assistant Coach of The Gambia National Team

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Banjul City Council Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has “announced” her official appointment as Assistant Coach of The Gambia National Football Team in a statement that has sparked a wave of public reaction—and more than a few raised eyebrows.

In a message shared on social media, Mayor Lowe revealed she had kept the news for some time but felt it was the right moment to share it “as a Salibo” — a traditional Eid gift — for football fans across the country.

“I am officially appointed as Assistant Coach for The Gambia National Team,” she wrote. “It was not announced earlier as we were trying to manage some regulatory requirements that were a bit confusing. It was not advertised, therefore no chance was given to other Gambians to compete.”

Mayor Lowe explained that her selection was based on a unique criterion. “My boss said I was headhunted because I am the only female mayor, and they were looking for a female mayor as an assistant coach,” she stated.

According to the mayor, she will serve under Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry of Ireland, assisting with an unusually wide range of responsibilities—from coordinating friendly matches and translating local languages to updating families on players’ status and leading ten-kilometer jogs with the team every other day.

The five-year contract, which she said began on June 1st, reportedly includes a monthly salary of $50,000 and a $10,000 bonus for each match.

Anticipating scrutiny, Mayor Lowe acknowledged that the announcement might prompt a few questions. “I expect a lot of criticism but nothing can make me let this go,” she said. “I know the argument will only be centered around the salary and why me and not the mayor of Bissau or Bamako—even though they can’t speak Wolof and are not female.”

She ended her statement with a message of unity and affection: “Fellow Gambians, it was just an announcement, and trust me whether you criticize or are in favor, I love you all — the way I love our kingdom — the Mighty Jarra.”

While reactions continue to pour in, many readers appear to have taken the mayor’s “appointment” in the spirit of the season — with a healthy dose of humor.