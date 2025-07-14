Mayor Lowe Reaffirms Denial of Involvement in D20 Million Land Deal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe today reappeared before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry and once again firmly denied any involvement in or knowledge of the controversial land transactions between EMK Stores CEO Nandu Rajwani and intermediary Chabell Elhajj.

Her renewed denial follows Rajwani’s testimony last week, in which he claimed to have paid a total of 20 million dalasis – 15 million for an initial plot behind the National Assembly, and an additional five million at the mayor’s direct instruction after that site was deemed unsuitable, prompting a switch to a larger plot on Bond Road.

Rajwani alleged that Mayor Lowe was fully aware of the payments and was regularly updated after each transaction. However, the mayor stood by her original position, claiming she had no dealings with Rajwani and that the Banjul City Council only leased land to Elhajj for two million dalasis.